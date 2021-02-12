Guelph reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 116

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 2,520.

Active cases did not change from the previous day, remaining at 116, but that includes five people in the hospital with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s death toll of 30 remained unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Tuesday.

Another 21 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 2,374.

In February, Guelph’s public health unit has reported 162 new cases and eight deaths while 312 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its case count to 926.

Another fatal case was confirmed in the county as well, bringing its death toll to 27. Among the fatalities, 21 have been reported since the beginning of January.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 22 but that includes one person with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital.

Three more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 877 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Guelph on Thursday.

Unit 4E of Guelph General Hospital has seen two patients and one staff member test positive for the coronavirus, while one staff member at the Elliott Retirement Home has also contracted the disease.

Another fatal case has been confirmed at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North. Sixteen people have died from the virus since Dec. 26.

There are 12 active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 9,475 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 839 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals who have received two doses has grown by 619 from the previous day to 2,690.

