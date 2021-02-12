Coronavirus lockdown: What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day?

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa will still be under Ontario’s COVID-19 lockdown and stay-home orders this coming Family Day Monday, with most restrictions not lifting until Tuesday.

As a result, non-essential business and other services are likely to be closed or have restricted hours on the statutory holiday.

Read on to find out what’s open and what’s closed on Monday in Ottawa.

Food and drink

The Loblaws grocery store on Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the location on Rideau Street will stay open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe will be closed on Monday.

LCBO stores in Ottawa are closed on Monday, as are Beer Stores.

Shopping

Most pharmacies will be permitted to open on Family Day, but you should contact a specific drug store for their hours.

Stores in the Rideau Centre will be allowed to open for curbside pickup only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans and Bayshore Shopping Centre will all be closed on Monday.

Call any independent businesses deemed essential, such as hardware stores, for their hours.

Museums and theatres

Most national and municipal museums in Ottawa will be closed on Family Day.

While the Canadian Museum of History across the river in Gatineau, has been allowed to reopen under reduced restrictions across Quebec, the museum does not regularly open on Mondays and will be closed.

All theatres will be closed across Ottawa on Monday.

Recreation

Popular outdoor recreation spots, such as skating rinks, skiing trailheads and sledding hills, will be open but subject to certain restrictions under the Class 22 order from Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health.

Crowds are limited to 25 people at these sites and masks should be worn before and after taking part in any activity, with the strong recommendation for mask-use during skating, skiing and sledding as well.

Check here to see which hills are open for sledging, but note that Mooney’s Bay is not one of them.

Public health advice recommends staying close to home for any outdoor recreation you and your family partake in. So while the Calabogie Peaks ski hills are open, travelling from Ottawa to Renfrew County to carve up some snow is not in line with the provincial lockdown orders.

That being said, the full 7.8 kilometres of the Rideau Canal Skateway is expected to be open following a chilly weekend in the capital. Beavertails and other concessions are not available during this season of the popular skateway attraction, and the National Capital Commission asks all users to wear masks while on the ice.

Ottawa police have also advised they will be conducting RIDE checks on popular snowmobile trails over the long weekend to ensure riders are following rules for alcohol consumption in what’s been a deadly year for snowmobile drivers.

Garbage collection

There will be no garbage, recycling or green bin pickup for residential properties on Family Day, with all collection dates shifted forward one day that week. Multi-residential garbage collection will, however, continue as normal on Monday.

The Trail Road waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health

Coronavirus testing will be closed at the Centretown, Somerset West and Sandy Hill Community Health Centres as well as the Vanier pop-up site.

Testing will be available at the following sites:

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre from open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Brewer Assessment Centre (for both adults and children) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru assessment site at the National Arts Centre from open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The sexual health clinic and all satellite clinics will be closed.

The supervised consumption site at 179 Clarence St. will be closed.

The program’s mobile van will run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The baby helpline will be closed.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa City Hall and client service centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W. will be closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.

All municipal child-care centres are closed.

All the city’s indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are closed.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at city hall will be closed. All other municipal arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.

The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit

OC Transpo buses are operating on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday, while Line 1 and Line 2 replacement services on the light-rail system will operate as usual.

The customer service centre at the Rideau Centre is closed, but the OC Transpo service line is available at 613-741-4390 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo service will operate according to a holiday schedule and regularly scheduled bookings for Family Day will automatically be cancelled.

Parking and roads

Enforcement of overtime parking rules on any street that doesn’t have posted time limits has been suspended amid the pandemic.

