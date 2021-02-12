Sidewalk snow clearing debate goes another round in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

There could be a vote in the weeks ahead on the question of whether the City of Hamilton will take over more responsibility for sidewalk snow clearing.

As part of a budget meeting on Thursday, councillors referred the issue back to the city’s public works committee for a decision.

Director of transportation operations and maintenance Edward Soldo said a decision is needed “soon” in order for staff to be able to contract out such a service for the 2022-23 winter season.

Soldo notes that the tendering process would take several months, and the successful proponent, should such a service enhancement be approved, would then need “sufficient runway” to purchase equipment and “organize themselves.”

A recent report said it would cost up to $1.8 million each year for the city to clear sidewalks along transit routes.

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann says she’s heard “clear support” from seniors, parents of young children and people with disabilities.

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson counters she won’t be able to support such an enhancement since councillors have worked hard “to get the tax rate down.”

Following a budget meeting on Thursday, this year’s residential tax increase in Hamilton is hovering in the range of two per cent. Deliberations are expected to continue for a few more weeks.