Politics

Sidewalk snow clearing debate goes another round in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 12, 2021 11:41 am
It will be several more months before Hamilton politicians decide if the city will assume responsibility for plowing sidewalks.
There could be a vote in the weeks ahead on the question of whether the City of Hamilton will take over more responsibility for sidewalk snow clearing.

As part of a budget meeting on Thursday, councillors referred the issue back to the city’s public works committee for a decision.

Read more: Snowy sidewalks still the responsibility of Hamilton homeowners this winter

Director of transportation operations and maintenance Edward Soldo said a decision is needed “soon” in order for staff to be able to contract out such a service for the 2022-23 winter season.

Soldo notes that the tendering process would take several months, and the successful proponent, should such a service enhancement be approved, would then need “sufficient runway” to purchase equipment and “organize themselves.”

A recent report said it would cost up to $1.8 million each year for the city to clear sidewalks along transit routes.

Read more: No sidewalk snow-clearing decision in Hamilton as council asks for staff report

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann says she’s heard “clear support” from seniors, parents of young children and people with disabilities.

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson counters she won’t be able to support such an enhancement since councillors have worked hard “to get the tax rate down.”

Following a budget meeting on Thursday, this year’s residential tax increase in Hamilton is hovering in the range of two per cent. Deliberations are expected to continue for a few more weeks.

Hamilton city councilSnow ClearingNrinder NannHamilton snowHamilton snow clearingmaria pearsonHamilton 2021 budgetHamilton sidewalks
