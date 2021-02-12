Man shot outside secondary school in Milton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot trying to complete an alcohol sale in the parking lot of a school in Milton on Thursday night.

Halton Police say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School on Bronte Street South.

Investigators believe the victim, carrying wine, was accosted by multiple suspects and shot with a long-barreled firearm. The man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the incident was targeted and the parties involved are associated with each other.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach detectives at 905 825-4747 ext. 2416. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

