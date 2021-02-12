Menu

Crime

Man shot outside secondary school in Milton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 10:06 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

A 20-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot trying to complete an alcohol sale in the parking lot of a school in Milton on Thursday night.

Halton Police say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School on Bronte Street South.

Investigators believe the victim, carrying wine, was accosted by multiple suspects and shot with a long-barreled firearm. The man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Shooting in Hamilton leaves one person injured, another in police custody

Detectives say the incident was targeted and the parties involved are associated with each other.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach detectives at 905 825-4747 ext. 2416. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

