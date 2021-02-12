Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Markstrom magnificent as Flames hand Canucks 6th loss in a row

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2021 1:13 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Calgary Flames.

Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the slumping Vancouver Canucks.

It was a better showing for the Canucks (6-11-0), who outshot the visitors 34-26 but ultimately dropped their sixth game in a row.

READ MORE: Matthews stays hot as Toronto Maple Leafs beat Vancouver Canucks 5-1 

Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary (7-5-1), and Sean Monahan had a pair of assists.

READ MORE: Lindholm scores game winner for Calgary Flames in 3-2 win over Winnipeg Jets 

Trending Stories

Brock Boeser responded for the Canucks with a second-period tally set up by Elias Pettersson.

Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko stopped 23-of-26 shots and Jacob Markstrom had 33 saves to give Calgary its third win in a row.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Nesterov (89) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) takes a shot on Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Nesterov (89) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) takes a shot on Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, February 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker with more than two minutes on the clock, but couldn’t get the puck past their former goaltender.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHLHockeySportsNational Hockey LeagueCalgary FlamesVancouver CanucksCalgary SportsVancouver sportsMark GiordanoJacob MarkstromThatcher Demko
Flyers
More weekly flyers