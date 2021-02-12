Markstrom magnificent as Flames hand Canucks 6th loss in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the slumping Vancouver Canucks.

It was a better showing for the Canucks (6-11-0), who outshot the visitors 34-26 but ultimately dropped their sixth game in a row.

Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary (7-5-1), and Sean Monahan had a pair of assists.

Brock Boeser responded for the Canucks with a second-period tally set up by Elias Pettersson.

Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko stopped 23-of-26 shots and Jacob Markstrom had 33 saves to give Calgary its third win in a row.

Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Nesterov (89) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) takes a shot on Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, February 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker with more than two minutes on the clock, but couldn’t get the puck past their former goaltender.