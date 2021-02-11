Cold weather alert, winter weather travel advisory issued for Hamilton area

Send this page to someone via email

Two public agencies issued separate winter weather statements for the city of Hamilton expected to be in effect for the next couple of nights.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health says effective overnight Thursday and through Friday, the city is under cold weather alert with windchills of – 20 C or colder expected overnight.

The wind is expected to make most of the city feel colder with an increase in the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

“The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness,” public health said in statement on Thursday night.

“Each of those agencies will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.”

With the activation of the alert, a number of recreation centres, as well as some public library branches, will be open for those who need to keep warm.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for all warming sites.

Residents who see a person potentially under distress from the cold weather can reach out to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.

The city’s medical officer says those who need to be outside amid the alert should dress in layers, and keep inner layers dry. Also protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory through overnight and into Friday morning with significant snowfall.

The weather agency is forecasting about 5 cm of lake effect snow which will limit visibility on the QEW between Stoney Creek and St. Catharines.

The snow is expected to taper off around noon Friday and return in the evening and on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.