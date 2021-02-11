Calgary man detained in the U.S. after border crossing drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man is facing criminal charges in the U.S. after allegedly trying to bring 240 pounds of cocaine across the Canada-U.S. border.

According to American Customs and Border Protection, a commercial vehicle was stopped at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet, Montana border crossing on Jan. 30. Following an outbound inspection, the man and vehicle were sent for a more involved inspection.

“During a more in-depth inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered boxes containing a substance identified through testing as cocaine,” officials said in a Wednesday news release.

The 39-year-old man was arrested at the crossing and the case has been tuned over to U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while maintaining a robust enforcement focus is a critical element to our border security mission,” area port director Jason Greene with the Sweetgrass Port of Entry said.

