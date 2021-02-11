Menu

Crime

Kingston police officer not responsible after woman overdoses in cell: SIU

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 2:10 pm
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a Kingston police officer in charge of a prisoner was not responsible for the injuries sustained after she overdosed in a cell. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The province’s police watchdog has determined there are no grounds to lay charges against a Kingston police officer after a woman had a drug overdose while in police custody.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says the woman took drugs in a police cell last July.

According to investigators, she was arrested earlier that day by OPP officers in Picton for her alleged involvement in a carjacking and theft of a canoe in Kingston that morning.

Read more: SIU finds Kingston police officers acted lawfully during fatal drug overdose arrest

She was later transferred to the Kingston police headquarters, where she was held in a cell.

The SIU said security cameras caught her removing drugs she had hidden on her person, and then consuming them.

When she displayed signs of an overdose she was taken to hospital, the SIU said.

She was in hospital for nine days, and spent part of that time in the intensive care unit.

The SIU says the officer in charge of the care of prisoners did not commit a criminal offence.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
