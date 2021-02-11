Urgent call for help put out for those affected by Waterloo hotel fire

Send this page to someone via email

A church in Waterloo has put out an urgent call to help those displaced by Tuesday night’s hotel fire.

The fire occurred at the Waterloo Inn, which was being used by the House of Friendship for a temporary shelter for 130 people experiencing homelessness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The displaced residents at the Waterloo Inn were move to a hotel in Guelph. According to Waterloo Regional Police, the fire caused more than $1 million in damage and has so far been deemed accidental.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel United Church says the residents lost all of their belongings as a result of the fire.

It is requesting the following items:

• men’s winter jackets

• men’s jeans (all sizes)

• men’s T-shirts (long and short-sleeved)

• socks and underwear

• men’s winter boots (especially sizes 11,12 and 13)

• toques and mitts or winter gloves

• personal care items for men

Those wishing to provide assistance can either call Karen Dixon at 519-577-8420, who will pick up the clothing. Donations can also be dropped off at Emmanuel United Church parking lot door.