Quebec reports 1,121 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

Quebec is reporting 1,121 new cases and 37 additional deaths, including eight in the past 24 hours, attributable to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload has reached 273,847 while recoveries now top 252,000. The health crisis has led to the deaths of 10,149 Quebecers since last March.

The number of hospitalizations related to the virus continued to drop Thursday. There are 874 patients in hospital, a drop of 44 from the previous day.

Of them, five fewer patients are in intensive care units for a total of 143.

Health authorities say 32,207 tests were conducted Tuesday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, more than 6.1 million tests have been administered.

Quebec’s inoculation campaign saw 5,409 doses given Wednesday. Since December, a total of 272,332 vaccines have been administered.

The vaccination rollout has mostly focused on residents in long-term care homes, health-care employees and the elderly who live in seniors’ residences.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the progression of the pandemic Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

