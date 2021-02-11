Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

City and Carry the Kettle work toward building urban reserve in Regina’s northwest

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and the City of Regina are formalizing their commitment to a long-term relationship and to mutual economic growth through an MOU.
Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and the City of Regina are formalizing their commitment to a long-term relationship and to mutual economic growth through an MOU. Alexa Huffman / Global News

Regina city council endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to show the city’s commitment to building a long-term relationship and mutual economic growth with Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

The City of Regina and the First Nation are working toward a municipal services agreement that would potentially lead to a designated urban reserve and development in the northwest area of Regina.

Council unanimously supported the MOU at its city council meeting on Wednesday.

Read more: Lockdown underway in Carry The Kettle First Nation following COVID-19 outbreak

“It was a dream that a lot of our people always talked about,” Chief Brady O’Watch said. “A priority for myself as chief is to ensure that I could provide economic reconciliation not only with the City of Regina, but for a lot of the employment for my membership.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Although the MOU does not create any binding obligations for either party, the city said it does set out common objectives and guidelines that promote prosperity through collaboration, mutual respect, trust and open communication.

“Today’s MOU provides a framework of mutual respect that will help strengthen the important relationship between Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and the City of Regina,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home

“I’m looking forward to working with Chief O’Watch in coming years, and to making progress on our shared interest in both social and economic development.”

The First Nation owns 300 acres of vacant near Armour Road, east of Courtney Street, which they are interested in developing.

The two sides are meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday for a signing ceremony between Masters and O’Watch inside Henry Baker Hall.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of ReginaFirst NationRegina City CouncilSandra MastersMemorandum of UnderstandingUrban ReserveMOURegina CouncilCarry the KettleCarry The Kettle Nakoda Nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers