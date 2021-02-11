City and Carry the Kettle work toward building urban reserve in Regina’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city council endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to show the city’s commitment to building a long-term relationship and mutual economic growth with Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

The City of Regina and the First Nation are working toward a municipal services agreement that would potentially lead to a designated urban reserve and development in the northwest area of Regina.

Council unanimously supported the MOU at its city council meeting on Wednesday.

“It was a dream that a lot of our people always talked about,” Chief Brady O’Watch said. “A priority for myself as chief is to ensure that I could provide economic reconciliation not only with the City of Regina, but for a lot of the employment for my membership.”

Although the MOU does not create any binding obligations for either party, the city said it does set out common objectives and guidelines that promote prosperity through collaboration, mutual respect, trust and open communication.

“Today’s MOU provides a framework of mutual respect that will help strengthen the important relationship between Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and the City of Regina,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“I’m looking forward to working with Chief O’Watch in coming years, and to making progress on our shared interest in both social and economic development.”

The First Nation owns 300 acres of vacant near Armour Road, east of Courtney Street, which they are interested in developing.

The two sides are meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday for a signing ceremony between Masters and O’Watch inside Henry Baker Hall.