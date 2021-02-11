Menu

Crime

Calgary police are reviewing video that appears to show officer kick K9 dog

By Kaylen Small & Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary police reviewing controversial video from social media' Calgary police reviewing controversial video from social media
WARNING: Video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. The Calgary Police Service says it is reviewing a video circulating on social media involving one of its canine unit members and his Police Service Dog. As Bindu Suri reports, the video appears to show the officer kick the dog.

The Calgary Police Service says it plans to provide more context Thursday on the circumstances surrounding a controversial video making the rounds on social media.

The video, which began circulating on Wednesday, appears to show a canine unit officer kicking his police service dog.

Read more: Calgary police anti-racism committee selected; work to begin by March 1

In the video, which seems to have been recorded from inside a home while looking out a window, members of the CPS tactical unit can be seen walking along the sidewalk outside.

The camera then pans to the right to show a man standing in the snow with a German Shepherd on a leash. The dog barks and the man appears to kick the dog.

Read more: Youth charged with 1st-degree murder of Calgary police officer to remain in police custody

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Calgary police released a statement on Twitter saying they are “aware” of the video.

Trending Stories

“We are reviewing the incident and will release additional context tomorrow regarding the high-risk call this officer was on and what led to this incident,” police said.

The city’s website says canine handlers “conduct ongoing training throughout the year and are re-evaluated annually, ensuring they maintain the standard set out by the unit.”

