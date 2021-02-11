Calgary police are reviewing video that appears to show officer kick K9 dog

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says it plans to provide more context Thursday on the circumstances surrounding a controversial video making the rounds on social media.

The video, which began circulating on Wednesday, appears to show a canine unit officer kicking his police service dog.

In the video, which seems to have been recorded from inside a home while looking out a window, members of the CPS tactical unit can be seen walking along the sidewalk outside.

The camera then pans to the right to show a man standing in the snow with a German Shepherd on a leash. The dog barks and the man appears to kick the dog.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Calgary police released a statement on Twitter saying they are “aware” of the video.

“We are reviewing the incident and will release additional context tomorrow regarding the high-risk call this officer was on and what led to this incident,” police said.

We're aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our Canine Unit members and his Police Service Dog (PSD). We are reviewing this incident and will release additional context tomorrow regarding the high-risk call this officer was on & what led to this incident. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 11, 2021

The city’s website says canine handlers “conduct ongoing training throughout the year and are re-evaluated annually, ensuring they maintain the standard set out by the unit.”