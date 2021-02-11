Calgary police are reviewing video that appears to show officer kick K9 dog

The Calgary Police Service says it plans to provide more context Thursday on the circumstances surrounding a controversial video making the rounds on social media.
The video, which began circulating on Wednesday, appears to show a canine unit officer kicking his police service dog.
In the video, which seems to have been recorded from inside a home while looking out a window, members of the CPS tactical unit can be seen walking along the sidewalk outside.
The camera then pans to the right to show a man standing in the snow with a German Shepherd on a leash. The dog barks and the man appears to kick the dog.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Calgary police released a statement on Twitter saying they are “aware” of the video.
“We are reviewing the incident and will release additional context tomorrow regarding the high-risk call this officer was on and what led to this incident,” police said.
The city’s website says canine handlers “conduct ongoing training throughout the year and are re-evaluated annually, ensuring they maintain the standard set out by the unit.”
