Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: MLHU declares outbreak at Clara Brenton Public School in London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 10, 2021 7:08 pm
Clara Brenton Public School on St. Croix Avenue in London, Ont.
Clara Brenton Public School on St. Croix Avenue in London, Ont. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Clara Brenton Public School.

The declaration of an outbreak, which was announced Wednesday evening, stems from an investigation into a number of cases identified at the school on St. Croix Avenue.

The MLHU did not say how many cases were identified, but say the investigation revealed the virus may have spread between close contacts at the school who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Most Ontario schools to reopen on Feb. 8 except for parts of GTA

Staff and students who are identified as having had close contact with the cases will be excluded from attending school, but Clara Brenton will stay open, according to the MLHU.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a news release, the MLHU noted that the declaration of an outbreak “is also an indication that Health Unit case investigators have observed a higher rate of infection than would otherwise be expected in that setting, combined with evidence that transmission may have occurred within the facility.”

Story continues below advertisement

This marks the first school-based outbreak since students in London and Middlesex County were allowed to return to in-person learning.

Click to play video 'Is returning to the classroom safe? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions' Is returning to the classroom safe? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
Is returning to the classroom safe? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonMiddlesex London Health UnitMiddlesex CountymlhuClara Brenton Public SchoolSchool-based outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers