Crime

Man allegedly punched restaurant staff, bit patron after refusing to wear a mask: Victoria police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 6:12 pm
Victoria police say they arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a staff member and bit a patron on Tuesday night after he was asked to wear a mask.

Police say staff and patrons at the restaurant, located in the 700-block of Yates Street, reported a man who they believed was intoxicated by drugs walked into the establishment without a face mask.

Click to play video 'Video captures confrontation over mandatory mask at Victoria market' Video captures confrontation over mandatory mask at Victoria market
Video captures confrontation over mandatory mask at Victoria market – Nov 28, 2020

When staff asked him to wear a face covering, the man allegedly punched a staff member. Staff and customers restrained the suspect, who then bit a restaurant patron before officers arrived.

The man was arrested for assault causing bodily harm. He was held in custody and later released on conditions, police said.

Read more: Man facing charges over anti-mask confrontation in Victoria grocery store

Back in November, Victoria police arrested a man at a grocery store in the 900-block of Yates Street after a confrontation over wearing a mask.

The man was issued a $230 fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for abusive or belligerent behaviour, police said at the time.

Click to play video 'Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault' Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault
Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault – Jan 22, 2021

Last month, a Vancouver police officer suffered a broken leg after an alleged assault by a man who was refusing to wear a mask.

–With files from Simon Little and Amy Judd

