A rink on the brink: Kelowna Curling Club financially hurting

With the extension of the public health order, the Kelowna Curling Club is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“Unfortunately, COVID caught us with our tank empty,” club manager Jock Tyre told Global News.

Financially speaking Tyre says, the rink is on the brink.

“We literally have almost no money left in reserves at all,” Tyre said.

Because Tyre says, the non-profit organization has had to recently pay for a new roof and ice plant upgrades.

“In the last three years, we’ve spent over $600,000 on this building,” said Tyre.

The club had hoped to financially recover by hosting the 202 world mixed doubles and senior curling championships last April, then the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier this March.

However, the two world events were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Brier being relocated to Calgary.

“Every day, we go a little deeper in the hole,” Tyre said.

The club is now trying to keep its doors open with a ‘Keep the Lights On’ campaign.

Tyre said fundraising efforts include 50-50 tickets, donations or ‘buy the rock handle’ program, where people can engrave their name, business or whatever on a rock handle.

Club members are also hoping B.C.’s current public health order, which only allows three curlers to a rink, will be lifted soon.

“I thought before the restrictions came in that we were curling safely, so it’s very disappointing for all of us,” said local curler Ron Leliever.

But until the club is allowed to have a full house again on the ice, Kelowna curlers says it’s more important than ever to remain a patron.

“Still come down throw rocks and, more importantly, go upstairs and enjoy a great meal,” Dave Stephenson said after throwing some practice rocks.

Because right now, the restaurant is the only place that the club is making money from.

“It’s important that this club stay open,” Stephenson said.

