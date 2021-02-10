Province announces funding for 166 new child care spaces in Kitchener, Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced funding for additional child care spaces in Cambridge and Kitchener on Wednesday.

Releases from the Ministry of Education say it has given the OK to the Waterloo Region District School Board to tender child care centre additions to Saginaw Public School in Cambridge and Lackner Woods Public School in Kitchener.

Each addition would create 88 new spaces and five new child care rooms, according to the ministry.

The addition in Cambridge comes with a price tag of $3.9 million, while the one in Kitchener will cost $3.5 million.

“High-quality and affordable child care prepares children for academic success and makes life easier for working families,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce stated.

The province says it is investing $1 billion to create 30,000 new child care spaces over the next five years.

In December, Waterloo Regional Council voted in favour of a move to close five child care centres it operates throughout the region.

Edith Macintosh Children’s Centre, Christopher Children Centre, Cambridge Centre and Kinsmen Centre will close at the end of the summer while the Elmira Children Centre will close later.

The move saved the region $6.8 million although at least a portion of that was to be shared to other daycares throughout the region.

