Canada

Province announces funding for 166 new child care spaces in Kitchener, Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 4:06 pm
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce makes an announcement.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce makes an announcement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The province announced funding for additional child care spaces in Cambridge and Kitchener on Wednesday.

Releases from the Ministry of Education say it has given the OK to the Waterloo Region District School Board to tender child care centre additions to Saginaw Public School in Cambridge and Lackner Woods Public School in Kitchener.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Council approves plan to close 5 daycares

Each addition would create 88 new spaces and five new child care rooms, according to the ministry.

The addition in Cambridge comes with a price tag of $3.9 million, while the one in Kitchener will cost $3.5 million.

“High-quality and affordable child care prepares children for academic success and makes life easier for working families,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce stated.

The province says it is investing $1 billion to create 30,000 new child care spaces over the next five years.

In December, Waterloo Regional Council voted in favour of a move to close five child care centres it operates throughout the region.

Read more: Questions raised about new support staff hiring for Ontario schools reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

Edith Macintosh Children’s Centre, Christopher Children Centre, Cambridge Centre and Kinsmen Centre will close at the end of the summer while the Elmira Children Centre will close later.

The move saved the region $6.8 million although at least a portion of that was to be shared to other daycares throughout the region.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Questions mount over plan to reopen Ontario economy' Coronavirus: Questions mount over plan to reopen Ontario economy
Coronavirus: Questions mount over plan to reopen Ontario economy
Waterloo newsStephen LecceEducation MinisterWaterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBWaterloo schoolsontario daycaresCambridge DaycareKitchener daycareOntario daycare fundingWaterloo daycare
