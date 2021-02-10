Menu

Fire

Police say 89-year-old man dies in house fire in northern Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 3:13 pm
Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

RCMP say an 89-year-old man died in a house fire in northern Nova Scotia.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Highway 6 in Malagash, N.S.

Police say they found the body of a man inside the home and a 70-year-old woman outside.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, which isn’t believed to be suspicious.

The Mounties and the fire marshal are investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
