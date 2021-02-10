Serious crash closes Coquihalla Highway northbound north of Hope

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash involving a number of vehicles has closed the Coquihalla Highway northbound on Wednesday.

The crash, which is north of Hope, is near the Othello Tunnels.

RCMP and highway crews are on scene, and an assessment is still underway.

There is no time yet when northbound might reopen. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 3.

There are strong winds, compact snow and ice on the out-of-town highways.

An extreme cold warning has been issued for many parts of the province.

Drivers are urged to avoid travel if possible and, if not, to be prepared to stay in their cars and be able to keep warm.