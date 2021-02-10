Menu

Serious crash closes Coquihalla Highway northbound north of Hope

By Amy Judd Global News
Traffic is starting to back up on the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday as a serious crash has closed the road.
DriveBC

A serious crash involving a number of vehicles has closed the Coquihalla Highway northbound on Wednesday.

The crash, which is north of Hope, is near the Othello Tunnels.

RCMP and highway crews are on scene, and an assessment is still underway.

Read more: Extreme cold warning for many parts of B.C. as arctic air stalls over province

There is no time yet when northbound might reopen. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 3.

There are strong winds, compact snow and ice on the out-of-town highways.

Brrr! Polar vortex brings bitter cold to western Canada

An extreme cold warning has been issued for many parts of the province.

Drivers are urged to avoid travel if possible and, if not, to be prepared to stay in their cars and be able to keep warm.

CrashCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5HOPECoquihalla crashBC trafficCoquihalla Highway closedHighway 5 closedCoquihalla closed WednesdayOthello Tunnels
