Canada

Overnight fire causes more than $1 million in damage to hotel in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 1:48 pm
A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck.
A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck. @Waterloo_Fire / Twitter

An overnight fire at a hotel in Waterloo is estimated to have caused more than $1 million damage while displacing more than 100 tenants.

Police say emergency crews were called to the Inn of Waterloo, located at 475 King St. N., at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of an active fire on the seventh floor.

Read more: Waterloo police search for gun-toting car thieves in Kitchener

They say one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Police say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental although the investigation is not complete.

Read more: 3 overdose deaths occur in Waterloo Region in 16 hours, police say

Waterloo Fire Rescue estimated the damage to the hotel to be more than $1 million.

The hotel had been being used by the House of Friendship for a temporary shelter for those experiencing homelessness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building was evacuated with residents being transported to a hotel in Guelph.

