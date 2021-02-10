Overnight fire causes more than $1 million in damage to hotel in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire at a hotel in Waterloo is estimated to have caused more than $1 million damage while displacing more than 100 tenants.

Police say emergency crews were called to the Inn of Waterloo, located at 475 King St. N., at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of an active fire on the seventh floor.

They say one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Police say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental although the investigation is not complete.

Waterloo Fire Rescue estimated the damage to the hotel to be more than $1 million.

The hotel had been being used by the House of Friendship for a temporary shelter for those experiencing homelessness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building was evacuated with residents being transported to a hotel in Guelph.