Okanagan weather: Temperatures to warm up for Family Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The coldest week of the year in the Okanagan continues.

For Thursday, the temperatures started at -18 C, with windchills touching -30 in some areas.

Sunshine through the afternoon will help warm the valley bottom somewhat, but only slightly, at -11, before the mercury drops overnight into the -20s for the first time in more than two years.

Temperatures are likely to tip into the -20s for the first time since February 5, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

For Friday, windchills approaching the -30s will start the day, though mostly sunny skies will help heat the region to a daytime high of around -11.

Story continues below advertisement

The long weekend kicks off with clouds and a chance of flurries on Saturday, and an afternoon high in mid-single digits, with flurries lingering on Valentine’s Day Sunday as temperatures push up to around -5.

Family Day Monday will remain snowy with a day-time high of -3 C before the mercury returns to above freezing values next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.