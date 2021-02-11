Okanagan weather: Temperatures to warm up for Family Day long weekend

The coldest week of the year in the Okanagan continues.
For Thursday, the temperatures started at -18 C, with windchills touching -30 in some areas.
Sunshine through the afternoon will help warm the valley bottom somewhat, but only slightly, at -11, before the mercury drops overnight into the -20s for the first time in more than two years.
For Friday, windchills approaching the -30s will start the day, though mostly sunny skies will help heat the region to a daytime high of around -11.
The long weekend kicks off with clouds and a chance of flurries on Saturday, and an afternoon high in mid-single digits, with flurries lingering on Valentine’s Day Sunday as temperatures push up to around -5.
Family Day Monday will remain snowy with a day-time high of -3 C before the mercury returns to above freezing values next week.
