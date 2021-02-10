Menu

Politics

UBC grad and prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video 'UBC graduate could soon be freed from Saudi prison' UBC graduate could soon be freed from Saudi prison
Loujain al-Hathloul, a UBC graduate imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for women's rights activism, could be freed within days.

A prominent women’s rights advocate and graduate of the University of British Columbia has been released from a Saudi jail, according to family.

The sister of Loujain al-Hathloul said Wednesday on social media that the 31-year-old was back home after more than 1,000 days in jail.

Al-Hathloul had been detained on charges that included seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security.

Click to play video 'UBC grad sentenced to 6 years in Saudi prison for defying ban on women driving' UBC grad sentenced to 6 years in Saudi prison for defying ban on women driving
UBC grad sentenced to 6 years in Saudi prison for defying ban on women driving – Dec 28, 2020

In December, al-Hathloul was sentenced to nearly six years in prison, according to state-linked media, under a vague and broadly worded counterterrorism law.

Trending Stories

Read more: Who is Loujain al-Hathloul? UBC grad, women’s rights activist jailed in Saudi Arabia

Her early release was widely expected as the judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time already served. The move comes as Saudi Arabia faces new scrutiny from the United States, where President Joe Biden has vowed to reassess the U.S.-Saudi partnership and stand up for human rights and democratic principles.

Click to play video 'Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison' Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison
Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison – Dec 28, 2020

Although released, al-Hathloul will remain under strict conditions, her family has previously said, including a five-year travel ban and three years of probation.

Al-Hathloul grabbed headlines in 2013 when she publicly campaigned for women to have the right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

— With files from The Associated Press

