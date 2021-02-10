Bancroft OPP look to identify man in business theft investigation

Bancroft OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual as part of an ongoing theft investigation.
Police say on Dec. 18, 2020, just before 7 p.m., several items were stolen from a business on Hastings Street North in the town of Bancroft.
On Wednesday, OPP released an image from video surveillance in the store.
“Investigators want to talk to the individual captured on video surveillance in the store,” OPP said.
The man is described as male, wearing a grey hat, glasses, brown coat and dark-coloured shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
