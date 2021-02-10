Menu

Crime

Bancroft OPP look to identify man in business theft investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 10:28 am
Bancroft OPP are looking to identity this suspect in a theft investigation.
Bancroft OPP are looking to identity this suspect in a theft investigation. Bancroft OPP

Bancroft OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual as part of an ongoing theft investigation.

Police say on Dec. 18, 2020, just before 7 p.m., several items were stolen from a business on Hastings Street North in the town of Bancroft.

On Wednesday, OPP released an image from video surveillance in the store.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with arson, theft after fires at Hwy. 7 gas station, convenience store

Investigators want to talk to the individual captured on video surveillance in the store,” OPP said.

The man is described as male, wearing a grey hat, glasses, brown coat and dark-coloured shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

TheftBancroftBancroft OPPtheft suspectHastings Street North
