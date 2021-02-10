Menu

Canada

Suspect vehicle in upper Stoney Creek shooting identified: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police say they have identified the vehicle used in shooting at a Times Square Boulevard address on Jan. 5, 2021.
Police say they have identified the vehicle used in shooting at a Times Square Boulevard address on Jan. 5, 2021. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police say they’ve identified a vehicle that helped a pair of suspects flee from a January shooting in upper Stoney Creek.

Detectives say two people used a black Mercedes Sedan to leave a residence on Times Square Boulevard near the Red Hill Valley Parkway in broad daylight on Jan. 5 after firing several shots in the direction of a person who “intervened” in an attempted break-in.

Read more: Shooting in upper Stoney Creek under investigation: Hamilton police

The individual who interrupted the suspected thieves was not injured and was not an intended target, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to detectives at 905-546-2907 or 905-546-2920.

Tips can be submitted anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

