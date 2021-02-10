Suspect vehicle in upper Stoney Creek shooting identified: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they’ve identified a vehicle that helped a pair of suspects flee from a January shooting in upper Stoney Creek.

Detectives say two people used a black Mercedes Sedan to leave a residence on Times Square Boulevard near the Red Hill Valley Parkway in broad daylight on Jan. 5 after firing several shots in the direction of a person who “intervened” in an attempted break-in.

The individual who interrupted the suspected thieves was not injured and was not an intended target, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to detectives at 905-546-2907 or 905-546-2920.

Tips can be submitted anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

