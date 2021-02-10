Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo man charged with stunt driving after travelling double speed limit on Peterborough street

By Greg Davis Global News
A Waterloo man was charge with stunt driving in Peterborough.
A Waterloo man was charge with stunt driving in Peterborough. Peterborough Police Service

A Waterloo, Ont., man is facing a stunt driving charge after an incident in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 a.m., an officer on traffic duty on Clonsilla Avenue clocked a vehicle going 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Read more: Peterborough driver charged after travelling nearly double speed limit on Hwy. 7: OPP

The 22-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused’s driver’s licence was seized for seven days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

No name was released.

Click to play video 'Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving' Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooPeterborough Police ServiceSpeedingPeterborough crimeStunt drivingClonsilla AvenuePeterborough speedingPeterborough stunt driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers