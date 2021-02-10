Waterloo man charged with stunt driving after travelling double speed limit on Peterborough street

A Waterloo, Ont., man is facing a stunt driving charge after an incident in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 a.m., an officer on traffic duty on Clonsilla Avenue clocked a vehicle going 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
The 22-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
The accused’s driver’s licence was seized for seven days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.
No name was released.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments