SHA warns of increased risk of coronavirus exposure at Saskatoon restaurant

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a Saskatoon restaurant where a person or persons attended while infectious.

People who were at Greek House Family Restaurant and Dion’s Lounge, located at 204 33rd St. West, from Feb. 2 to 7 must self-isolate for two weeks following the date of exposure.

SHA added that they should call HealthLine 811, a doctor or nurse practitioner if symptoms develop.

Public service announcements are issued if health officials determine an increased risk of exposure to the public following a positive COVID-19 test.

“The PSA is not a commentary on a location or a business and its practices,” read a press release on Tuesday.

Public health declared a coronavirus outbreak at Greek House Family Restaurant on Feb. 7.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s active outbreaks list, the Saskatoon zone had 65 as of 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

