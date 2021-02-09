Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

SHA warns of increased risk of coronavirus exposure at Saskatoon restaurant

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 7:49 pm
coronavirus test
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there was an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a Saskatoon restaurant last week. Getty Images / File Photo

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a Saskatoon restaurant where a person or persons attended while infectious.

People who were at Greek House Family Restaurant and Dion’s Lounge, located at 204 33rd St. West, from Feb. 2 to 7 must self-isolate for two weeks following the date of exposure.

SHA added that they should call HealthLine 811, a doctor or nurse practitioner if symptoms develop.

Read more: Saskatoon’s Friendship Inn adjusts to keep providing food security through outbreak

Public service announcements are issued if health officials determine an increased risk of exposure to the public following a positive COVID-19 test.

“The PSA is not a commentary on a location or a business and its practices,” read a press release on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health declared a coronavirus outbreak at Greek House Family Restaurant on Feb. 7.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Saskatchewan government’s active outbreaks list, the Saskatoon zone had 65 as of 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Video of racist customer at a Saskatoon restaurant brings forth community support' Video of racist customer at a Saskatoon restaurant brings forth community support
Video of racist customer at a Saskatoon restaurant brings forth community support

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSaskatoon Newssaskatoon coronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthorityOutbreakRestaurant
Flyers
More weekly flyers