Comments

Politics

The 6 Republicans who voted with Democrats on Trump impeachment trial’s constitutionality

By Makini Brice Reuters
Posted February 9, 2021 6:21 pm
Click to play video 'U.S. Senate votes Trump’s impeachment trial constitutional in 56-44 vote' U.S. Senate votes Trump’s impeachment trial constitutional in 56-44 vote
WATCH: U.S. Senate votes Trump’s impeachment trial constitutional in 56-44 vote

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial opened on Tuesday with a debate about whether the U.S. Constitution allows a former president to face trial after he has left office.

A similar effort led by Republican Senator Rand Paul last month led to 45 out of 50 fellow Senate Republicans voting the trial was unconstitutional.

Read more: U.S. Senate says Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial is constitutional in 56-44 vote

On Tuesday, one additional Republican senator voted the trial was allowable under the Constitution. Here’s a look at the six Republican senators who backed that argument:

Ben Sasse

The Nebraska senator handily won reelection in 2020 and is considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He publicly denounced Trump’s false claims of widespread electoral fraud and said there was no basis to object to Democrat Joe Biden’s Nov. 3 victory.

Bill Cassidy

The Louisiana senator changed his vote from his earlier one, backing arguments on Tuesday that the trial was constitutional. Cassidy told reporters after the House impeachment managers presented their side that they had “a very good opening.”

Click to play video 'White House won’t comment on Trump impeachment, says Biden’s schedule ‘busy’' White House won’t comment on Trump impeachment, says Biden’s schedule ‘busy’
White House won’t comment on Trump impeachment, says Biden’s schedule ‘busy’

Lisa Murkowski

Murkowski of Alaska became the first U.S. senator in 50 years to win an election with a write-in campaign in 2010 after losing in the Republican primary. She called for Trump to resign after his followers rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt the formal certification of the election by Congress.

Mitt Romney

Romney, a Utah senator and the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has been a vocal critic of Trump. In 2020, Romney was the only Republican senator to vote for conviction during Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Read more: U.S. Justice Department asks majority of prosecutors appointed by Trump to resign

Pat Toomey

The Pennsylvania senator announced in October 2020 he would not be seeking re-election. He said in television interviews Trump committed “impeachable offences” and called on him to resign after the Jan. 6 attack.

Susan Collins

The Maine centrist was the only Republican senator re-elected in 2020 in a state also won by Biden. She said Trump had incited the Jan. 6 riot.

© 2021 Reuters
Donald TrumpMitt RomneySusan CollinsBen SasseLisa MurkowskiPat ToomeyBill CassidyTrump 2nd impeachment trialtrump second impeachment trialRepublicans who voted with Democrats Trump 2nd impeachment trial
