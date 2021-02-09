B.C. couple, in their 80s, rescued after ATV got stuck: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cranbrook came to the rescue of an elderly couple last week, sparking a reminder that with cold temperatures chilling B.C., be prepared when heading outdoors.

Police say the man was quadding last Wednesday afternoon when his ATV became stuck in the snow and was unable to make it out of the area.

The man’s spouse attended the scene, but also got stuck. The two, both in their mid-80s, eventually called police for assistance.

Cranbrook RCMP said with darkness nearing and temperatures falling, finding the couple was important.

Enter Police Service Dog Denim, who helped find the couple.

Story continues below advertisement

“The man’s wife, who was beginning to experience symptoms of hypothermia, used her emergency whistle to help guide searchers to their location,” said Const. Katie Forgeron.

“With PSD Denim leading the charge, those police officers were able to quickly locate the couple and escort them to safety.”

0:48 Man lifted following collision between ATV and car in Trent Hills Man lifted following collision between ATV and car in Trent Hills

Cranbrook RCMP said neither rider required any medical attention. They added that even though both had some essential supplies, they were not prepared to spend the night outside in the frigid conditions.

“Our officers were so pleased that they were able to reach the couple before nightfall and [before] hypothermia could fully set in,” said Forgeron.

“The elderly couple expressed their admiration at the police response time and their appreciation to the officers, with a special invite to join them for bacon and eggs.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 Cold weather wind chill impacts on the skin Cold weather wind chill impacts on the skin