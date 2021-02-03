Menu

Canada

Highway mishap with moose prompts reminder to be on lookout for wildlife: B.C. RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 5:03 pm
A photo showing the shattered windshield of an RCMP vehicle following a highway mishap with a moose near Hudson’s Hope, B.C., on Jan. 31.
A photo showing the shattered windshield of an RCMP vehicle following a highway mishap with a moose near Hudson’s Hope, B.C., on Jan. 31. Hudson's Hope RCMP

A highway mishap involving a moose and an RCMP vehicle has police reminding motorists to be wary on B.C.’s roads.

Police say the incident happened on Highway 29 near the small community of Hudson’s Hope, in B.C.’s northeast quadrant, on the evening of Jan. 31.

While on routine patrol, Cpl. Rob Gardner says two moose came out of the ditch on that snowy night, with one of them hitting the driver’s side fender and hood.

Read more: B.C. Bigfoot group examines possible Sasquatch sighting, says tracks were that of a moose

Behind the wheel at the time, Gardner says the moose partially landed on the windshield, shattering it.

“I was very lucky that more of the moose did not land in the windshield in this incident,” said Gardner, who escaped with minor cuts on his hands from the glass.

Another view of the damaged RCMP vehicle.
Another view of the damaged RCMP vehicle. Hudson's Hope RCMP
A view of the damaged driver’s side of the RCMP vehicle.
A view of the damaged driver’s side of the RCMP vehicle. Hudson's Hope RCMP

Gardner says it took a few minutes to get out of the driver’s side door before ensuring the moose wasn’t blocking traffic along the highway.

The moose, however, wasn’t around, with fresh tracks indicating it had gotten up and walked away.

Trending Stories
The damaged cruiser was later towed from the scene.

Click to play video 'Three bull moose lock horns in B.C. field' Three bull moose lock horns in B.C. field
Three bull moose lock horns in B.C. field – Nov 2, 2020

Hudson’s Hope RCMP say no matter where you’re travelling in B.C. this winter, be it Vancouver Island or in the Rockies, to be prepared for wildlife crossing highways.

“It still gets very dark early in the evening, snow flurries are common and sometimes you can’t see animals in the roadway until the very last minute,” said Gardner.

Further, motorists are advised to be prepared for cold weather, and to have a charged cellphone, jackets, gloves, boots, a blanket and water. While it might be above zero degrees in some areas of B.C., it can be quite cold in others.

For example, Wednesday’s forecast for the Fort St. John area, which is about 90 kilometres east of Hudson’s Hope, is calling for a high of -20 C and an overnight low of -24 C.

“You never know when you will run into vehicle troubles or how long it will take for someone to come to help you,” said Gardner, “or if you come across someone who needs assistance.”

Click to play video 'Battle over moose cull in B.C. interior' Battle over moose cull in B.C. interior
Battle over moose cull in B.C. interior – Sep 25, 2020

RCMP, farmer come to rescue of moose

In related news, Hudson’s Hope RCMP helped rescue a cow moose from a frozen pond just before Christmas.

Police say the moose tried walking across the pond, but fell on the ice and couldn’t get any footing.

A photo of the moose on the frozen pond.
A photo of the moose on the frozen pond. Hudson's Hope RCMP

A local farmer used a tractor and a bale of hay to slide her to the pond’s edge, then helped Const. Erich Schmidt in getting her off the pond.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP say Schmidt was also involved in retrieving a cow calf from frozen water plus helping a baby deer and a small bear cub.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMooseBC RCMPHighway crashnorthern BCHudsons HopeHighway 29Hudson's Hope RCMPmoose mishapNortheast BC
