One person dead after vehicle collides with house near Napanee, Ont.: OPP

One person was killed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle left County Road 9 and slammed into the side of a house.

According to Lennox and Addington OPP, emergency responders arrived at an address in the 1800 block of County Road 9 shortly before 4:00 p.m.

An occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the occupants of the house were not injured.

Collision investigators remain on scene and police have closed County Road 9 to traffic between Abrams and Fitchett roads while the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Police are requesting that people avoid the area until the road is reopened.

