Sports

Bell abandoning all-sports format at radio stations in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Hamilton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Bell is dumping an all-sports format at three of its radio stations in Canada.

The company says TSN 1040 AM in Vancouver, TSN 1290 AM in Winnipeg and TSN 1150 AM in Hamilton will no longer be all-sports stations.

Read more: TSN 1290 no longer a sports radio station, says Bell Media

The Vancouver and Winnipeg websites for the radio stations do not specify what the new format will be, while the site in Hamilton says 1150 AM will become a BNN Bloomberg station, covering business, innovation, technology and sports.

In Vancouver, the morning show cut away during a commercial break Tuesday before it was announced that the station would be “reprogrammed” as of Friday. The news was followed by Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” before the airwaves turned to music.

Read more: Bell Media lays off 210 employees in Toronto area, half from newsrooms: union

Bell still has TSN radio stations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

A Corus radio station got the rights to Winnipeg Jets games last year, while a Rogers station has Vancouver Canucks rights.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
