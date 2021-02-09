Menu

Sports

TSN 1290 no longer a sports radio station, says Bell Media

By Elisha Dacey Global News

Winnipeg’s only sports radio station is moving away from that format.

The announcement was made on TSN 1290 at 11:30 a.m. There was no immediate word on what the new format would be, or how many people lost their jobs.

“It was a difficult decision, but the realities of the quickly evolving broadcast media landscape in Canada have made this change unavoidable,” Bell Media wrote in a statement.

“We want to thank our on-air personalities, advertising partners and sponsors, and everyone who has contributed to this station. But especially we want to thank our listeners.

“Our work here at TSN 1290 was driven by our passion to bring you the very best sports, news and discussion.”

Global News has reached out to Bell Media by email and phone for further comment.

Similar stations in Vancouver and Hamilton were also changed Tuesday.

Read more: Bell Media lays off 210 employees in Toronto area, half from newsrooms: union

The news comes a week after Bell announced layoffs elsewhere in Canada, including 210 positions in Toronto on Feb. 2.

Bell Media is part of BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada division, the country’s largest telecommunications company. Its holdings include the CTV television network, specialty TV channels, radio stations and production studios.

With files from The Canadian Press

