Canada

Oliver RCMP says fireworks, not gunshots, likely heard at weekend incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 4:29 pm
Oliver RCMP say they attended a residence early Sunday, with officers finding a number of intoxicated individuals at the scene. A gun was also seized from a vehicle.
Oliver RCMP say they attended a residence early Sunday, with officers finding a number of intoxicated individuals at the scene. A gun was also seized from a vehicle. kali9 / iStock

Sounds of shots fired in the South Okanagan during an apparent weekend gathering were likely fireworks, according to police.

Oliver RCMP say a number of intoxicated individuals were found at a residence along the 6000 block of Sandpoint Road on Sunday at 2 a.m.

Police say two of the individuals, both men, ages 25 and 28, each had facial injuries stemming from a consensual fight, though officers did seize a firearm from a vehicle.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of shots fired

“There was no indication of anyone being injured or any property damaged from gunshots,” Oliver RCMP said of the incident.

“The initial investigation proved challenging, as the 28-year-old man became confrontational with police. Further investigation reported fireworks being lit off throughout the night in the area.

“Although one firearm was seized, evidence has yet to show whether the gun was fired or whether it was the noise of fireworks that people heard.”

Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said police contacted the chief and council of the Osoyoos Indian Band regarding the confrontational individual.

“The male wanted to express his sincere apologies to the officers for his behaviour,” Wrigglesworth said. “Community and police officer safety is paramount in these situations; thankfully, there were no serious injuries.”

Oliver RCMP says it is continuing to investigate and liaise with the Osoyoos Indian Band on this matter.

Okanagansouth okanaganoliverShots firedOliver RCMPosoyoos indian bandSandpoint Road
