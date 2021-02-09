COVID-19 outbreak declared at North Bay apartment building where variant cases likely present

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Bay, Ont., apartment building where at least two people have likely been infected with a variant of the virus.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says 17 residents at the building had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

The unit says more than 100 residents were tested over the weekend after two people with no connection other than living in the same building tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak represents approximately 80 per cent of the total 21 active COVID-19 cases in the health unit.

Two people in the outbreak have screened as positive for a variant, with further testing to determine the exact strain.

Public Health Ontario is currently screening for three COVID-19 variants that are believed to be more infectious and potentially cause more severe illness.