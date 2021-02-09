Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at North Bay apartment building where variant cases likely present

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2021 12:59 pm
Vial which will contain swab to test for the Covid-19 is seen during a mass Covid-19 testing operation in Roubaix, France, on January 13, 2021.
Vial which will contain swab to test for the Covid-19 is seen during a mass Covid-19 testing operation in Roubaix, France, on January 13, 2021. Julie Sebadelha / ABACAPRESS.COM

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Bay, Ont., apartment building where at least two people have likely been infected with a variant of the virus.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says 17 residents at the building had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Read more: Sudbury mayor wants highway checkpoints to discourage non-essential travel amid COVID-19

The unit says more than 100 residents were tested over the weekend after two people with no connection other than living in the same building tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak represents approximately 80 per cent of the total 21 active COVID-19 cases in the health unit.

Two people in the outbreak have screened as positive for a variant, with further testing to determine the exact strain.

Public Health Ontario is currently screening for three COVID-19 variants that are believed to be more infectious and potentially cause more severe illness.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
