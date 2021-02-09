Menu

Canada

Southwestern Ontario man wins $371,900 lottery on his 82nd birthday

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 12:41 pm
William Bradley of Arthur, Ont., won the lottery on his birthday.
William Bradley of Arthur, Ont., won the lottery on his birthday. Supplied

It was a very happy 82nd birthday for a man in southwestern Ontario who won $371,937 by playing the Lightning Lotto.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says William Bradley won the jackpot on Jan. 29 at the Pioneer Snack Express in Arthur, Ont.

Read more: ‘I almost fell down’ — Guelph grandfather wins $100,000

“The first time I played Lightning Lotto I won $17 so I’ve been playing it ever since,” said the great-grandfather while picking up his winnings.

The farmer was out running errands on his birthday when he purchased the ticket.

“The clerk at the store was so excited for me. I was calm and cool — she asked me what was wrong because I wasn’t as excited as her,” Bradley said.

He added that he may purchase some land with his winnings and will also share some of the prize with his family. Bradley said he also wants to do some travelling when it safe to do so and would like to visit Ireland.

Read more: Southwestern Ontario man takes time to plan before claiming $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot

Lightning Lotto was introduced last October and players can win on the spot by matching numbers with those drawn earlier that day.

The top prize starts at $125,000 and grows with ticket sales.

