Liberal Leader Iain Rankin names transition team led by former cabinet minister

HALIFAX – The next premier of Nova Scotia has announced a six-person transition team led by former cabinet minister Diana Whalen.

Iain Rankin was chosen as the successor to Premier Stephen McNeil at a virtual Liberal party leadership convention Saturday night.

Whalen is a former Halifax-area member of the legislature and was the deputy premier and minister of finance during McNeil’s first majority government between 2013 and 2017.

She will chair a transition team that will work with civil service leaders in the period leading to the swearing-in of Rankin as premier and his new cabinet, with their first meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

A news release says the date for the swearing-in ceremony will be announced “shortly.”

Other members of the transition team include chief executive of Nova Scotia Community College Don Bureaux and lawyer David Cameron.

Retired deputy minister Frances Martin, legal aid lawyer Brandon Rolle and campaign advisor Dale Palmeter are also on the team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.