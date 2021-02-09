Menu

Politics

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin names transition team led by former cabinet minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2021 10:35 am
Click to play video 'Election call is coming for Nova Scotia' Election call is coming for Nova Scotia
Iain Rankin is the new leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and will become the 29th premier of Nova Scotia. But with the Liberal government coming up on the end of the fourth year in power, an election call is coming. Alicia Draus reports.

HALIFAX – The next premier of Nova Scotia has announced a six-person transition team led by former cabinet minister Diana Whalen.

Iain Rankin was chosen as the successor to Premier Stephen McNeil at a virtual Liberal party leadership convention Saturday night.

Read more: Liberals choose Iain Rankin as new leader, 29th premier of Nova Scotia

Whalen is a former Halifax-area member of the legislature and was the deputy premier and minister of finance during McNeil’s first majority government between 2013 and 2017.

She will chair a transition team that will work with civil service leaders in the period leading to the swearing-in of Rankin as premier and his new cabinet, with their first meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

A news release says the date for the swearing-in ceremony will be announced “shortly.”

Click to play video 'Premier-Designate of Nova Scotia speaks with Global News Morning' Premier-Designate of Nova Scotia speaks with Global News Morning
Premier-Designate of Nova Scotia speaks with Global News Morning

Other members of the transition team include chief executive of Nova Scotia Community College Don Bureaux and lawyer David Cameron.

Retired deputy minister Frances Martin, legal aid lawyer Brandon Rolle and campaign advisor Dale Palmeter are also on the team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
