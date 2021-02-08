Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. seniors over 80 to receive COVID-19 vaccine info in coming days, province says

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 8:43 pm
Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry answers why B.C. is still holding clinical trials for certain COVID-19 drugs' Dr. Bonnie Henry answers why B.C. is still holding clinical trials for certain COVID-19 drugs
WATCH: B.C. health officials are still holding drug trials for Bamlanivimab, a drug that has already been administered over 125,000 times to treat COVID-19 patients in the U.S. Global BC reporter Richard Zussman finds out from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry why there is a delay in B.C.

B.C.’s top doctor said older British Columbians will soon receive information on when and how they’ll get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the province prepares for mass immunizations next month.

“People who are over age 80 in our community, in the coming days and weeks you will receive the information you need to know where your clinics will be or how you will receive vaccines,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press briefing Monday.

Click to play video 'B.C.’s COVID-19 case count tops 70,000' B.C.’s COVID-19 case count tops 70,000
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count tops 70,000

“We’re working on the details in every community across the province and they will become clear in the next little while and there’ll be multiple ways that we’ll be contacting people.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. prioritizing age and vulnerable people over non-medical essential workers in mass COVID-19 immunization plan

B.C.’s vaccination program has faced setbacks due to delays in shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Last month, the province released details of its vaccine rollout, one largely based on age, which Henry said is “the most important risk factor.” The only exception will be those with clinically extremely vulnerable individuals.

Vaccination Timeline

  • 75 to 79 years old – Some before April 1, most after for dose 1, May dose 2
  • 70 to 74 years old – April dose 1, May dose 2
  • 65 to 69 years old May/June dose 1, June/July dose 2
  • 60 to 64 years old (partial) June dose 1, July dose 2
  • 60 to 64 (partial) July dose 1, August dose 2
  • 55 to 59 July dose 1, August dose 2
  • 50 to 54 July dose 1, August dose 2
  • 45 to 49 July dose 1, August dose 2
  • 40 to 44 July dose 1, August dose 2
  • 35 to 39 July/August dose 1, August/September dose 2
  • 30 to 34 August dose 1, September dose 2
  • 25 to 29 August dose 1, September dose 2
  • 18 to 24 August dose 1, September dose 2

Henry said Monday there have been 217 reports of adverse events following immunization, 18 of which were anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions.

Read more: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count tops 70K with 1,236 new cases, 13 deaths reported over three days

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 154,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, 12,111 of which are second doses, Henry said Monday.

The province also recorded 1,236 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths over the past three days as the B.C.’s case total topped 70,000.

— With files from Richard Zussman and Amy Judd

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaBC COVID-19BC COVID-19 vaccineBC COVID-19 vaccine scheduleBC COVID-19 vaccine rolloutWhen will I get the COVID-19 vaccine in BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers