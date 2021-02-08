B.C. seniors over 80 to receive COVID-19 vaccine info in coming days, province says

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor said older British Columbians will soon receive information on when and how they’ll get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the province prepares for mass immunizations next month.

“People who are over age 80 in our community, in the coming days and weeks you will receive the information you need to know where your clinics will be or how you will receive vaccines,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press briefing Monday.

“We’re working on the details in every community across the province and they will become clear in the next little while and there’ll be multiple ways that we’ll be contacting people.”

B.C.’s vaccination program has faced setbacks due to delays in shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Last month, the province released details of its vaccine rollout, one largely based on age, which Henry said is “the most important risk factor.” The only exception will be those with clinically extremely vulnerable individuals.

Vaccination Timeline

75 to 79 years old – Some before April 1, most after for dose 1, May dose 2

70 to 74 years old – April dose 1, May dose 2

65 to 69 years old May/June dose 1, June/July dose 2

60 to 64 years old (partial) June dose 1, July dose 2

60 to 64 (partial) July dose 1, August dose 2

55 to 59 July dose 1, August dose 2

50 to 54 July dose 1, August dose 2

45 to 49 July dose 1, August dose 2

40 to 44 July dose 1, August dose 2

35 to 39 July/August dose 1, August/September dose 2

30 to 34 August dose 1, September dose 2

25 to 29 August dose 1, September dose 2

18 to 24 August dose 1, September dose 2

Henry said Monday there have been 217 reports of adverse events following immunization, 18 of which were anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions.

A total of 154,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, 12,111 of which are second doses, Henry said Monday.

The province also recorded 1,236 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths over the past three days as the B.C.’s case total topped 70,000.

