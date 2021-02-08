Salmon Arm, B.C., musician releases dance single to relieve pandemic stress

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm, B.C.’s own Kyle Fortch is ready to take over the airwaves with his upcoming single Dance All Night.

“I was going through old music and this beat came on and immediately I thought it had an old school 50s sort of vibe with the chords,” said Fortch. “Then the melody just kind of came to me.”

He teamed up with songwriter JOSEPH and American musician Afroman, best known for hit songs like Crazy Rap and Because I Got High.

“He talks just like the songs,” said Fortch of Afroman.

“He forgot to text me back one time and said, ‘Sorry man, I was going to text you back but then I got high.’ He is a truly interesting person and it was a lot of fun.”

The 26-year-old musician always knew he was destined for a career in music.

“My first actual song that I recorded and released I released it when I was 16,” said Fortch.

He recorded his first single with a camp counsellor and two weeks after it was released, it played on Eminem’s radio station, Shade 45.

Fortch, who now lives in Calgary, is releasing the single in hopes of giving people a short dance break from the pandemic.

“The world is such a crazy place right now, I just wanted something that would put a smile on people’s faces,” said Fortch.

The single will be released on Feb. 12 on all streaming platforms.

