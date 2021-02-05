Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 908: Digital Debris part 3 – Liner notes

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
When you listen to music through a streaming music service, how aware are you of what it is you’re listening to? Sure, you can look at the screen, but what does that tell you? The name of the artist, the name of the song, maybe the name of the album–and that’s about all.But say you’re intrigued by a song and you want to know more. That means you have to disengage and start searching the internet. Wikipedia is often surprisingly accurate when it comes to learning more about an artist, a song, or an album. You can also learn who produced it, who the engineer was, the name of the studio, the supporting musicians, and so forth.I mean, it does the job, but this is kinda…lacking, if you know what I mean.And if you want lyrics, you have to search other sites, Again, most of these sites do a decent job, but you still have to take these extra steps.I’ll just say it. I miss liner notes. I miss being able to sort through all the printing in a CD booklet or the packaging that comes with a vinyl record. There’s something mysteriously cool about learning something about the artist or the music by finding something buried in the liner notes.Writing and compiling and illustrating this text and visual information used to be a big deal. People were paid good money and even won awards for writing liner notes. The industry had specialists for this sort of thing.But as we get deeper and deeper into the digital era, liner notes are disappearing along with the concept of B-sides, bonus tracks, and album artwork. It’s all part of the evolution of music culture.This is the final episode in a series marking these changes. This is digital debris, part 3: the disappearing liner notes.Songs heard on this show:
  • Todd Farrell & the Dirty Birds, Liner Notes
  • Joy Division, She’s Lost Control
  • David Bowie, The Man Who Sold the World
  • Big Star, Thirteen
  • Nine Inch Nails, Head Like a Hole
  • Lou Reed, Dirty Boulevard
  • Weezer, Pork and Beans
  • Tragically Hip, Courage
  • U2, Vertigo
Trending Stories
And here’s a playlist from Eric Wilhite:
Story continues below advertisement
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan CrossStreamingOngoing HistoryB-SidesBonus TracksLiner NotesAlbum Artwork
Flyers
More weekly flyers