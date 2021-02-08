Menu

Gun complaints prompt lockdown at Calgary’s Western Canada High School

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 7:13 pm
Calgary police officers outside Western Canada High School after several reports of a gun at the school were called in.
Calgary police officers outside Western Canada High School after several reports of a gun at the school were called in. Global News

Students at Western Canada High School in downtown Calgary were in lockdown for a portion of Monday afternoon as police investigated reports of a gun at the school.

Police were called to the school around 1:30 p.m. and said despite there being many complaints of a firearm at the school, there was no active use of the weapon.

Read more: Calgary’s Forest Lawn High School locked down following shooting incident

Officers did a sweep of the building but found no weapon or suspects.

No arrests were made.

The Calgary Board of Education tweeted at 2:15 p.m. that the lockdown was over and students would be dismissed at the usual time.

This is the second weapons complaint at a school Calgary police officers have been called to in as many school days.

Shots were fired outside Forest Lawn High School on Friday afternoon, which also forced the school into lockdown.

Bullet holes could be seen in a truck outside the school.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
