Gun complaints prompt lockdown at Calgary’s Western Canada High School

Students at Western Canada High School in downtown Calgary were in lockdown for a portion of Monday afternoon as police investigated reports of a gun at the school.

Police were called to the school around 1:30 p.m. and said despite there being many complaints of a firearm at the school, there was no active use of the weapon.

Officers did a sweep of the building but found no weapon or suspects.

No arrests were made.

The Calgary Board of Education tweeted at 2:15 p.m. that the lockdown was over and students would be dismissed at the usual time.

The lockdown at Western Canada High School has ended. Students and staff are safe. Classes will be dismissed at the usual time. Thank you, students, staff and CPS for your prompt response. — Calgary Board of Education (@yyCBEdu) February 8, 2021

This is the second weapons complaint at a school Calgary police officers have been called to in as many school days.

Shots were fired outside Forest Lawn High School on Friday afternoon, which also forced the school into lockdown.

Bullet holes could be seen in a truck outside the school.