Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatoon, Regina police issue no health violation tickets during Super Bowl

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 5:16 pm
Health authorities had urged Saskatchewan residents to stay home ahead of the big game because Super Bowl parties would spread COVID-19. File / Global News

Saskatoon police and Regina police did not issue any tickets for violating public health guidelines during the Super Bowl, spokespeople for the two services told Global News.

For days, the Saskatchewan government had asked residents not to attend Super Bowl parties for fear of spreading COVID-19. The Regina Police Service had also warned that officers would be patrolling during the game.

It appears residents in the two biggest cities in the province listened.

Regina police will patrol for COVID-19 rule breakers on Super Bowl Sunday

Regina officers only issued one ticket over the whole weekend – at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, hours before the game, and pre-game coverage, began.

Police responded to a complaint that a group of people had gathered in a house in the 1600 block of Montague Street. Officers discovered seven people inside, violating the current public health order restricting dwellings only to those who live there. They fined a man who lived at the residence $2,800.

Public health inspectors are also able to issue tickets for health guideline violations.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, the department to which the inspectors belong, in an email said they had visited several sites in Regina and Saskatoon over the weekend.

“(Inspectors) would also be responding to complaints received through the enforcement line. It will be determined this week whether there will be further follow-up or fines relative to those inspections,” Dale Hunter wrote.

