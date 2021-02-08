Coronavirus: 1 new COVID-19 infection for Peterborough area, active cases fall to 18

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reports 559 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged from Sunday which saw no new cases reported.

However, the health unit notes there was one case removed from a prior day. There were three new cases reported on Saturday.

The health unit says all the tracker’s data — extracted daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — are subject to change.

The health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation is among the majority of regions to remain in lockdown until Feb. 16 following Monday’s update from the province.

Of the 559 cases, 532 are now resolved (95.1 per cent), up from 528 reported on Sunday — putting the number of active cases to 18. There were 22 reported on Sunday.

Outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit reports 107 of the 556 cases have been linked to outbreaks — one more since Friday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Monday that there are currently four inpatients with COVID-19 and 14 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives, both unchanged since Friday.

The health unit reports there have been 24 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, with three requiring the intensive care unit at PRHC, unchanged from Friday.

There are currently 61 close contacts for the health unit, up from 56 reported on Sunday.

Of the nine COVID-19 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, three were linked to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November 2020.

The health unit reports more than 42,050 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

