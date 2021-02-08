Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in April 2020 shooting death on Victor Street

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police tape surrounds a Victor Street home where Noah Soloman Nigussie, 23, was shot and killed in April 2020.
Police tape surrounds a Victor Street home where Noah Soloman Nigussie, 23, was shot and killed in April 2020. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police have laid charges in a months-old homicide case.

The victim, Noah Soloman Nigussie, 23, of Winnipeg, was found injured in a home in the 700 block of Victor Street April 24, 2020.

Read more: Winnipeg police say 23-year-old man dead after Victor Street homicide

Nigussie was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Investigators now say Nigussie had been shot after getting into an argument with another man he knew.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday police said a suspect was arrested Friday.

Trending Stories

Royce Anthony James Boyle, 24, of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder.

Nigussie’s homicide was Winnipeg’s 14th killing of 2020.

Click to play video '“It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg' “It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg
“It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg – Jan 8, 2021

 

 

 

 

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg shootingVictor StreetNoah Soloman NigussieRoyce Anthony James Boyle
