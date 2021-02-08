Winnipeg man charged in April 2020 shooting death on Victor Street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have laid charges in a months-old homicide case.

The victim, Noah Soloman Nigussie, 23, of Winnipeg, was found injured in a home in the 700 block of Victor Street April 24, 2020.

Nigussie was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Investigators now say Nigussie had been shot after getting into an argument with another man he knew.

On Monday police said a suspect was arrested Friday.

Royce Anthony James Boyle, 24, of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder.

Nigussie’s homicide was Winnipeg’s 14th killing of 2020.

