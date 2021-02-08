Arctic air and extreme cold warnings in place for parts of B.C. as winter blasts province

Send this page to someone via email

Arctic air sweeping across B.C. is sending much of the province into a deep freeze as winter arrives with an icy whallop.

The drastic change in conditions has prompted arctic air and extreme cold warnings for many areas.

Environment Canada said the arctic air currently over the northern interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the coast.

Temperatures were expected to drop Tuesday, with the interior regions expected to reach lows of 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be five to 10 degrees below seasonal.

The icy blast was expected to stick around for the whole week.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for Peace River, Bulkley Valley, Cassiar Mountains, Chilcotin, Dease Lake, Elk Valley, Fort Nelson, Haines Junction to Pleasant Camp, Muncho Lake Park, Prince George, South Klondike Highway, Stuart-Nechako, Watson Lake, Williston and Yoho Park-Kootenay Park.

These areas were expected to reach lows of minus 35 to minus 45 through Thursday, according to Environment Canada, bringing the risk of frostbite and a reminder to cover up exposed skin if you have to go outside.

Most of the rest of the province is under an arctic outflow or special weather statement.

Community organizations were handing out blankets, jackets and toques to those who cannot seek shelter inside.

“It could be the difference between life and death,” Jeremy Hunka from the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver told Global News Sunday. “We’ve already seen this year that cold weather can be deadly for people who don’t have a home.”