Toronto-area teen charged with drug trafficking in Lindsay: police

A Toronto-area teen faces drug-related charges following an incident in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday morning.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Mary Street West in Lindsay.
Police searched the area and located a youth who was allegedly in possession of a quantity of suspect fentanyl and cash.
Trending Stories
The 17-year-old from the Toronto area was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
He was held in custody for a court appearance on Monday in Lindsay.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments