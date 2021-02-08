Menu

Crime

Toronto-area teen charged with drug trafficking in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay seized fentanyl and cash and arrested a teen on Sunday.
Police in Lindsay seized fentanyl and cash and arrested a teen on Sunday. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

﻿A Toronto-area teen faces drug-related charges following an incident in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Mary Street West in Lindsay.

Read more: 9 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in January

Police searched the area and located a youth who was allegedly in possession of a quantity of suspect fentanyl and cash.

The 17-year-old from the Toronto area was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody for a court appearance on Monday in Lindsay.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.

