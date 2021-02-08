One of the coldest places in Canada was in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Uranium City, Sask., was one of the coldest places in Canada on the weekend.

The northern Saskatchewan community tied its all-time record low of -48.9 C on Sunday morning, matching the record set on Jan. 15, 1974.

Fort Reliance in the Northwest Territories was slightly colder on Sunday morning at -50.6 C, according to Environment Canada.

At least five other records for Feb. 7 were set in Saskatchewan on Sunday as a cold air mass settled over the province due to an arctic ridge of high pressure:

Buffalo Narrows: -46.4 C (old record -40 C in 1962)

Collins Bay: -43.4 C (old record -42.6 C in 1983)

Key Lake: -48.7 C (old record -46.5 C in 2019)

Stony Rapids: -47.6 C (old record -46.1 C in 1962)

Waskesiu Lake: -40.3 C (old record -38.2 C in 2019)

Environment Canada said the prolonged cold snap in the province is expected to last for much of the week.

Extremely cold wind chill values between -45 and -55 continue in northern Saskatchewan.

In southern regions, extreme wind chill values of -40 to -50 are expected.

People heading outdoors are being advised to dress warmly in layers, ensure the outer layer is wind resistant and take regular warm-up breaks if working outside.

Frostbite can occur in minutes at these extreme values.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Pet owners are urged by the Saskatoon SPCA to exercise caution before letting them out in the cold.

They should only be allowed out for a quick bathroom break and not for extended periods of time.

The SPCA also recommends pets be bundled in a parka or other warm clothing and to consider booties to protect paws.

