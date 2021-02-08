Manitoba launches post-secondary strategy to rebound from COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is launching a new post-secondary education strategy with the goal of helping to grow the province’s economy, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko announced Monday.

Ewasko said the Skills, Talent and Knowledge Strategy will focus on making sure Manitobans have the necessary training to speed up the province’s recovery from the economic effects of COVID-19.

“We are proud to launch this strategy to support efforts to create jobs in our new landscape,” said Ewasko.

“As we navigate our way forward, the goal of the strategy is to ensure we have the people with the right skills, talent and knowledge at the right time, to rebound from the effects of the pandemic and support economic resilience and growth.”

The strategy, developed with post-secondary and industry partners, and based on info gathered at public engagement sessions, will focus on anticipating skills needed for the future, aligning education and training to labour markets, entrepreneurship and innovation, and growing and retaining talent.

“We are confident the Skills, Talent and Knowledge Strategy will guide efforts to build a system of advanced education that will leverage Manitoba’s strengths, grow the economy and deliver a brighter future for Manitobans,” said Ewasko.

