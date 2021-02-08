Menu

Crime

Woman charged after multiple fires set on Toronto street: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 10:15 am
A fire is seen in the area of College and Crawford streets after midnight on Sunday.
A fire is seen in the area of College and Crawford streets after midnight on Sunday. Katherine Aylesworth / Global News

Toronto police say a 42-year-old woman has been charged after multiple fires were set along a section of College Street early Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the area of College and Shaw streets for reports of numerous fires between 12:10 a.m. and 2 a.m.

On Sunday, police arrested Carrie Ann Bursey.

She was charged with five counts of arson causing property damage, four counts of failing to comply with probation, three counts of break and enter and one count of attempting break and enter.

She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

Police had originally said they were searching for a male suspect.

