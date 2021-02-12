Family Day 2021 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

Send this page to someone via email

Family Day may be quieter this year as the Peterborough area marks the final day of the provincial stay-at-home order enacted to curb COVID-19 spread. The region goes to a yellow-protect level on Tuesday.

The third Monday of February is a statutory holiday meaning all provincial and most municipal offices and services are closed.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Peterborough on Monday, Feb. 15:

Municipal/Provincial:

Peterborough City Hall: Closed

Garbage/recycling collection: No change

Recycling drop-off depot: Open

Hazardous household waste facility: Closed

Bensfort Road Landfill: Closed

Peterborough Social Services: Closed (emergency shelters open)

Peterborough Transit: Holiday hours schedule

Peterborough Airport: Open, regular hours

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed

GO Bus Service: Holiday schedule (Saturday)

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas (Peterborough Memorial Centre, Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre): Closed

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Closed

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed, curbside pickup continues.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed, reopening on Feb. 17 at 6 a.m. (closed daily 1:30-2:30 p.m. for deep cleaning)

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed until Feb. 22

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed. Reopening Feb. 16 for Trent students and staff and faculty with memberships: Monday to Friday – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping/Grocery

LCBO and The Beer Store: All stores closed

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Chemong Home Hardware: Closed

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed

Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. W):

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both closed

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed

M&M Food Market (Lansdowne St. and Chemong Rd.): Both closed

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both closed

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N): Closed

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed

Publican House Brewery: Store open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; pub is closed

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed

Health:

Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mather & Bell Pharmacy (IDA): Closed

Medical Centre Clinic/Pharmacy (707 Charlotte St.): Closed

Peterborough Clinic/Pharmacy (26 Hospital Drive): Closed

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed

Shoppers Drug Mart: Open

Charlotte St. (8 a.m. – 10 p.m);

High St./Lansdowne St. W. (8 a.m. – midnight);

Lansdowne St. W./Dobbin (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.);

Chemong Road (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

George St. North: Closed

Sullivan’s Pharmacy (71 Hunter St.): Closed

Rexall: Portage Place open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Market Plaza open 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.