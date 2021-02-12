Family Day 2021 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

Family Day may be quieter this year as the Peterborough area marks the final day of the provincial stay-at-home order enacted to curb COVID-19 spread. The region goes to a yellow-protect level on Tuesday.
The third Monday of February is a statutory holiday meaning all provincial and most municipal offices and services are closed.
Here’s what’s open and closed in Peterborough on Monday, Feb. 15:
Municipal/Provincial:
Peterborough City Hall: Closed
Garbage/recycling collection: No change
Recycling drop-off depot: Open
Hazardous household waste facility: Closed
Bensfort Road Landfill: Closed
Peterborough Social Services: Closed (emergency shelters open)
Peterborough Transit: Holiday hours schedule
Peterborough Airport: Open, regular hours
Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed
GO Bus Service: Holiday schedule (Saturday)
Arts, leisure and recreation
City arenas (Peterborough Memorial Centre, Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre): Closed
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Closed
Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed, curbside pickup continues.
Trent University Bata Library: Closed
Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed, reopening on Feb. 17 at 6 a.m. (closed daily 1:30-2:30 p.m. for deep cleaning)
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed
Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed until Feb. 22
Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed
Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed. Reopening Feb. 16 for Trent students and staff and faculty with memberships: Monday to Friday – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping/Grocery
LCBO and The Beer Store: All stores closed
Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Chemong Home Hardware: Closed
Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed
FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed
Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. W):
Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both closed
Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed
M&M Food Market (Lansdowne St. and Chemong Rd.): Both closed
Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed
No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both closed
Peterborough Square (340 George St. N): Closed
Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed
Publican House Brewery: Store open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; pub is closed
Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed
Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed
Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed
Health:
Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Mather & Bell Pharmacy (IDA): Closed
Medical Centre Clinic/Pharmacy (707 Charlotte St.): Closed
Peterborough Clinic/Pharmacy (26 Hospital Drive): Closed
Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed
Shoppers Drug Mart: Open
- Charlotte St. (8 a.m. – 10 p.m);
- High St./Lansdowne St. W. (8 a.m. – midnight);
- Lansdowne St. W./Dobbin (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.);
- Chemong Road (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- George St. North: Closed
Sullivan’s Pharmacy (71 Hunter St.): Closed
Rexall: Portage Place open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Market Plaza open 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
