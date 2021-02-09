Peterborough man charged with spousal assault, drug possession: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges of spousal assault after a domestic incident on Friday afternoon.

Peterborough police around 4:30 p.m. received calls about a domestic dispute in progress between a man and a woman at an apartment building in the area of Goodfellow Road and Sherbrooke Street.

Police say when officers arrived, the man was not at the scene but were told that he had allegedly punched the woman in the head.

The suspect was located several hours later. During his arrest, police say they found a quantity of cocaine in his possession.

The 34-year-old man was charged with spousal assault and drug possession.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, at which time he was issued a release order and is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 18.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, police did not release the name of the accused.