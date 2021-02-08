Peterborough RIDE check leads to impaired driving charges for city man

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges as a result of a RIDE check Sunday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere check on the Hunter Street Bridge, a vehicle stopped ahead of the check.
Despite instructions from officers to approach the check area, the driver allegedly didn’t move the vehicle.
Read more: Quinte West man charged with impaired driving following fatal collision north of Trenton: OPP
Police approached the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.
Samuel Trumpour, 33, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol; and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.
Trumpour is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.
Comments