Peterborough RIDE check leads to impaired driving charges for city man

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges as a result of a RIDE check Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere check on the Hunter Street Bridge, a vehicle stopped ahead of the check.

Despite instructions from officers to approach the check area, the driver allegedly didn’t move the vehicle.

Police approached the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Samuel Trumpour, 33, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol; and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

Trumpour is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.