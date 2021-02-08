Menu

Crime

Peterborough RIDE check leads to impaired driving charges for city man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 8:59 am
Peterborough police arrested a man for impaired driving during a RIDE check program on Saturday night.
Peterborough police arrested a man for impaired driving during a RIDE check program on Saturday night. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges as a result of a RIDE check Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere check on the Hunter Street Bridge, a vehicle stopped ahead of the check.

Despite instructions from officers to approach the check area, the driver allegedly didn’t move the vehicle.

Read more: Quinte West man charged with impaired driving following fatal collision north of Trenton: OPP

Police approached the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Samuel Trumpour, 33, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol; and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

Trumpour is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.

